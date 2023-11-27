Netflix series ‘Scoop', Karishma Tanna win big at Filmfare OTT 2023 awards

Mumbai: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta-directed “Scoop” won the best series award at the fourth edition of Filmfare OTT awards 2023 here.

The show's leading lady, Karishma Tanna shared the best female actor, critics, award in a series with Sonakshi Sinha ('Dahaad'). Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane was recognised as the best director for his period drama “Jubilee” and best director, critics, award went to Randeep Jha for “Kohrra”. Actor Suvinder Vicky was awarded best actor for the Punjab-set drama while his colleague Barun Sobti received best supporting actor award for the show. Rajshri Deshpande was named best female actor in a series for her role in "Trial By Fire". Vijay Varma received the best actor honour for “Dahaad”, while Tillotama Shome received the best supporting female actor award for “Delhi Crime” season two.

TVF “Pictures” season two won best comedy series award, actors Abhishek Banerjee and Maanvi Gagroo received best actor, comedy series, award for their work in “The Great Weddings of Munnes” and “TVF Tripling”, respectively. In the supporting actor category in the comedy series, Arunabh Kumar was adjudged the award for TVF “Pitchers” season two and Shernaz Patel for TVF “Tripling” season three in the supporting actor series, comedy. “Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai” received top honours, including best actor award to Manoj Bajapyee, best film web original award to the court-room drama and best director award to Apoorv Singh Karki. Alia Bhatt received best actor award for web original film, “Darlings” and Shefali Shah, who played the role of her mother in the movie, was recognised as the best supporting actor. The best film (critics) award went to Konkana Sen Sharma for her segment in “Lust Stories 2” and Vasan Bala for his film“Monica O My Darling” where Rajkummar Rao was also recognised in the best actor category. Sharmila Tagore and Sanya Malhotra shared the best (critics) award for “Gulmohar” and “Kathal”, respectively. Amruta Subhash received best supporting female actor for web original film “Lust Stories 2”.