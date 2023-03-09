New Promo for Nani's Dasara 3rd Song "Chamkeela Angeelesi" Released!

The much-awaited Telugu film, Dasara, starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh, is set to release on March 30th. Nani has promised that it will be a mass-commercial entertainer with strong content, and the makers have been generating buzz for the film by releasing promotional material leading up to its release.

Already, a teaser and two songs from the film have been released, and have been well-received by audiences in all the languages in which they were released. The latest addition to the promotional material is the release of the third song from Dasara, titled Chamkeela Angeelesi.

Chamkeela Angeelesi is a rustic folk song with a complete wedding vibe and Telangana style. The music director, Santhosh Narayanan, has captured the mass pulse of the film's set up perfectly with this song. The lyrics and visuals of the song suggest that it is set in the backdrop of a Muslim wedding, and the banter between a husband and wife is lauded, describing their relationship. Kasarla Shyam has penned the lyrics for the song, and Ram Miryala and Dhee have lent their vocals to the song.

In addition to the catchy tune and meaningful lyrics, Chamkeela Angeelesi also features mass dance moves from both Nani and Keerthy Suresh. The song looks grand, and the production values are excellent.

Dasara is produced by SLV Cinemas, with Srikanth Odela directing the film. The much-awaited film is set to have a pan-Indian release on March 30th in theatres across multiple languages. Fans of Nani and Keerthy Suresh are eagerly awaiting the film's release and are excited to see what the dynamic duo has in store for them. With the release date just around the corner, the anticipation for Dasara is reaching new heights.