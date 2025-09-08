New song set for filming from ‘MSVP Garu’

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming wholesome family entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is progressing at a swift pace under the direction of blockbuster filmmaker Anil Ravipudi. Mounted on a grand scale by Sahu Garapati’s Shine Screens in collaboration with Sushmita Konidela’s Gold Box Entertainments, the film is proudly presented by Smt. Archana.

The team is currently filming crucial talkie sequences featuring Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and the principal cast. Adding to the excitement, a lively song featuring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara is scheduled to be shot in Hyderabad from Tuesday. Music director Bheems Ceciroleo, who is known for his high-energy and massy chartbusters, has composed a dynamic soundtrack for the film. The upcoming number will be choreographed by popular dance master Vijay Polanki, promising audiences a vibrant treat.

Earlier released promos—including the first look, glimpse, and Vinayaka Chavithi special poster—garnered an overwhelming response from fans. The stylish new avatar of Chiranjeevi has been particularly well received, raising anticipation around this festive entertainer.

The film also boasts a seasoned technical team: Sameer Reddy handles cinematography, Tammiraju is on editing duties, AS Prakash designs the sets, while writers S. Krishna and G. Adi Narayana shape the screenplay, with S. Krishna also serving as executive producer.

With production moving at full speed, the makers have reaffirmed that Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will hit the big screens during Sankranthi 2026, promising a grand festive release.