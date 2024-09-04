New Teaser for Joker: Folie à Deux Introduces Harvey Dent

Warner Bros. has just released a new half-minute teaser for Joker: Folie à Deux, giving fans their first glimpse of Harvey Dent in the upcoming film. The teaser reveals that actor Harry Lowthy will portray Dent, who briefly appears in the video during a press conference being watched on TV by Arthur Fleck, played by Joaquin Phoenix.

In the DC universe, Harvey Dent is a well-known character who eventually becomes the notorious villain Two-Face, one of Batman's most iconic adversaries. Before his transformation, Dent served as the district attorney of Gotham City. However, in this new interpretation by writer-director Todd Phillips, Dent's character appears to differ somewhat from the traditional DC canon.

In the teaser, Dent is shown as a younger version of the character compared to previous portrayals. During the press conference, he strongly condemns Arthur Fleck and his actions, declaring, "Arthur Fleck is a monster who knew exactly what he was doing. His depraved acts of violence led to the unrest of his followers, and they are still willing to commit acts of violence in his name."

While this teaser marks the first official appearance of Dent in Joker: Folie à Deux, some eagle-eyed fans had already speculated about his inclusion in the sequel. In a trailer released in July, a line of dialogue attributed to Dent appeared in the subtitles, and photos from the set leaked last year also hinted at the character's presence.

Harry Lowthy's casting adds him to the distinguished list of actors who have played the role of Harvey Dent, following in the footsteps of Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight), Billy Dee Williams (Batman), and Tommy Lee Jones (Batman Forever).

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to hit theatres on October 4. Fans eagerly await more details about how this new portrayal of Harvey Dent will fit into the dark and twisted world of Arthur Fleck.