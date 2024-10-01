Nidhhi Agerwal join ‘HHVM’ crew; resumes shoot

Power Star Pawan Kalyan has officially resumed shooting for Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit, an eagerly awaited pan-Indian action adventure directed by Jyoti Krisna. The movie, co-starring Nidhhi Agerwal, is currently filming in Vijayawada, with key scenes between the lead pair set to be shot over the coming days.

Nidhhi Agerwal arrived in Vijayawada earlier today to join the shoot, which is progressing swiftly. In addition to Pawan Kalyan and Nidhhi, the film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Bobby Deol, Nassar, Sunil, Raghubabu, Subbaraju, and Nora Fatehi in significant roles.

Produced by Dayakara Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner, the movie boasts a score by renowned composer MM Keeravaani. The high-budget project is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on March 28, 2025.