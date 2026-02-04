Telangana assembly speaker dismisses MLA Sanjay's disqualification petition

Jagtial MLA Sanjay Kumar has received relief as Telangana Speaker Prasad Kumar dismissed the disqualification petition against him. The petition, filed by BRS MLA Jagadish Reddy, alleged that Sanjay had changed parties. However, the Speaker ruled today that there was insufficient evidence to prove party defection.

With this decision, the Speaker has also dismissed petitions against eight other MLAs, including Sanjay. The hearing of cases involving Kadiyam Srihari and Danam Nagender was adjourned to 19th February.

Reacting to the verdict, Sanjay Kumar reaffirmed his allegiance to the BRS. He stated, "I am a BRS MLA. Rs. 5,000 is deducted from my salary monthly and given to the party. I have also submitted an affidavit confirming my membership of BRS."