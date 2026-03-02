Niharika Konidela confident about ‘Rākāsā’

The grand teaser launch of ‘Rākāsā’was held amid thunderous cheers and an electrifying atmosphere, as the cast and crew unveiled an exciting glimpse of what promises to be a visually vibrant fantasy adventure comedy. The event witnessed the presence of producer Niharika Konidela, director Manasa Sharma, hero Santosh Sobhan, actress Rohini, Getup Srinu, music director Anudeep Dev, Zee Studios Telugu Head Divya Vijay, and key members of the technical team, along with members of the print and electronic media.

Actress Rohini expressed her happiness at being part of the film. She thanked the director and producer for the opportunity and said she felt especially proud to work on a project led by a female director and produced by a female producer. She also appreciated the supportive nature of the cast and crew, describing the experience as fulfilling and memorable.

Producer Niharika Konidela thanked the media for consistently supporting films from Pink Elephant Pictures, irrespective of scale or genre. She said she always feels encouraged when audiences visit theatres and watch their films wholeheartedly. Comparing her earlier production Committee Kurrollu with ‘Rākāsā’, she explained that while the former was nostalgic and content-driven, this new venture is entirely different in tone and scale. Calling it “next-level entertainment,” she revealed that the team immediately approved the script after hearing Manasa Sharma’s narration. She also promised aggressive promotions and confidently stated that audiences would not be disappointed in theatres. “You will really, really enjoy the film,” she said, inviting everyone to watch it on April 3.

Santosh Sobhan shared his excitement over the audience’s response at the event. He said it had been a long time since he experienced such energetic cheers and that the film was made possible because of the dedication of the two women leading the project. He praised their commitment to delivering a true theatrical experience and mentioned that working with them helped him grow as an actor.

Director Manasa Sharma spoke emotionally about her journey from Srikakulam to becoming a feature film director. She expressed gratitude to Pink Elephant Pictures and Niharika Konidela for believing in her vision. She described Santosh Sobhan as a director’s dream and a strong pillar of ‘Rākāsā’, adding that the team worked tirelessly to create an entertaining cinematic experience.

Music director Anudeep Dev said the film would offer even more than what the teaser showcased. Divya Vijay from Zee Studios expressed happiness about collaborating on ‘Rākāsā’, while Getup Srinu thanked the banner for the opportunity and hoped to continue working with them in the future.