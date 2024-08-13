Niharika Konidela’s ‘Committee Kurrollu’ Earns 6 Crore in Opening Weekend

The box office has been relatively quiet lately, with only a few notable releases since Prabhas's ‘Kalki.’ However, this lull was disrupted with the re-release of Murari and the arrival of several new films, many of which are small-scale productions. Among these, one film that has captured everyone's attention is ‘Committee Kurrollu,’ produced by Niharika Konidela under the banner of Pink elephant pictures.

‘Committee Kurrollu’ had already generated positive buzz even before its release, and this momentum only grew stronger following its premiere. The film quickly garnered a favorable response, leading to a blockbuster talk from the very first show on Friday. As a result, the movie posted impressive numbers at the box office over the weekend.

According to official reports, ‘Committee Kurrollu’ grossed over Rs 6 crore in just three days, a remarkable achievement for a film of its scale. The production company proudly released a poster celebrating this milestone, highlighting the film's success.

What makes ‘Committee Kurrollu’s success even more impressive is the fact that it was an experiment in many ways. Directed by a newcomer, the film did not rely on the usual commercial elements like mass masala or star power. Instead, it featured 11 new actors, all making their debut on the silver screen.

Despite the lack of established stars, ‘Committee Kurrollu’ managed to win over audiences through effective promotions, catchy songs, and engaging teasers and trailers. This grassroots approach helped the film resonate with viewers, drawing them to theaters and contributing to its growing popularity.

While Niharika Konidela may not have found her stride as an actress, she has certainly made a name for herself as a producer. Known for her success in the OTT space, ‘Committee Kurrollu’ marks her first foray into producing for the big screen. And judging by the film's reception, it's clear that Niharika has a keen eye for content that resonates with audiences.