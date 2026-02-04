Advancing access to precision cancer care on World Cancer Day

On the occasion of World Cancer Day, Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, Founder, Chairman & CEO, SS Innovations International Inc., highlighted the critical need to make advanced cancer treatment more accessible and equitable for patients across India.

Speaking on the importance of accessibility in cancer care, Dr. Sudhir Srivastava said, “Cancer remains one of the most challenging health conditions of our time, impacting not only patients but also their families. The journey through treatment depends as much on timely access and trust as it does on medical precision. Robotic-assisted surgery is playing a transformative role in cancer care by enhancing surgical accuracy, reducing trauma, and enabling faster recovery for patients.

On World Cancer Day, it is essential to address the issue of access. In countries like India, advanced surgical care has traditionally been concentrated in a few metropolitan centres, often delaying treatment for patients in smaller cities.