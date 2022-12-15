Nikhil And Anupama Parameswaran's 18 Pages Will Be Out On This Date…

Tollywood's ace actor Nikhil Siddhartha bagged the biggest hit of his career with the Karthikeya 2 movie this year. Not only in Telugu, movie collected record-breaking collections in Bollywood too. Thus, there are many expectations on his next movie 18 Pages. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer launch announcement date and shared a small promo on social media.



Even Nikhil and Anupama also shared the trailer announcement promo and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo, Nikhil also wrote, "Theatrical TRAILER of #18Pages on Dec 17th. Will be Launching it with the Media and Movie Fans. Will b playing in Theatres with Avatar2 #18PagesOnDec23rd #LoveIsCrazy".

In the promo, Nikhil is seen busy with his mobile and ignore Anupama although she is trying to tell him something. In the end, they reveal that the trailer will be unveiled on 17th December, 2022.

Speaking about the movie, 18 Pages is directed by Palanati Surya Pratap and is bankrolled by Sukumar and Allu Aravind under the GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings banners. Anupama is essaying the role of Nandini while Nikhil will be seen as Siddhu. Being a romantic comedy movie, it will hit the theatres on 23rd December, 2022 on the occasion of the Christmas festival!

Speaking about Nikhil's work front, he will next be seen in Spy movie. This movie is being made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. It is being directed by Garry BH and he is helming his first movie. He is better known as an ace editor and worked for 'Goodachari', 'Evaru' and 'HIT' movies. This movie is being bankrolled by K Raja Shekhar Reddy under the ED Entertainments banner. This complete action thriller has Iswarya Menon as the lead actress and Abhinav Gomatam, Sanya Takur, Jisshu Sen Gupta, Nitin Mehta and Ravi Varma are roped in to essay the prominent roles. Sricharan Pakala will tune the soundtracks while Arjun Surisetty is the production designer.