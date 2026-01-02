Nilakanta: A rooted rural drama

Nilakanta, directed by Rakesh Madhavan, is a period rural drama that arrives with strong emotional depth and commercial appeal. Starring Master Mahendran in the lead, with Yashna Muttuluri and Neha Pathan as the female leads, the film also features Sneha Ullal in a special song, marking her return after many years. Produced by MarlapalliSrinivasulu and Divi Venugopal under the LS Productions banner, the film released grandly. Let’s see how it fares.

Story

Set in the village of Saraswathipuram, Nilakanta revolves around rigid traditions where punishments are severe and unquestioned. Nilakanta, the son of a tailor, is a bright student whose life takes a tragic turn after a mistake during his 10th standard. Instead of banishment, he is punished by being denied education and barred from leaving the village for 15 years. Separated from his love Seetha, the village sarpanch’s daughter, Nilakanta channels his frustration into kabaddi, becoming the backbone of the village team. Years later, Seetha’s return sparks conflict, pushing Nilakanta to challenge the sarpanch himself—both politically and emotionally. Whether he wins back his dignity, love, and promise to his mother forms the crux.

Performances

Master Mahendran delivers a surprisingly mature and intense performance, carrying the film with strong screen presence and emotional conviction. YashnaMuttuluri is natural and graceful as Seetha, while Sneha Ullal’s special song adds visual charm. Veterans like Rangi, BablooPrithiveeraj, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and others lend authenticity with grounded performances.

Technicalities

Director Rakesh Madhavan succeeds in presenting a fresh core idea through a non-linear screenplay that sustains curiosity. Emotional scenes are well-balanced, and kabaddi sequences are powerfully staged. Cinematography by Shravan G Kumar captures rural textures beautifully, while the editing feels crisp and refreshing. Mark Prashanth’s music evokes a vintage flavour, with the background score standing out as a major highlight.

Analysis

Nilakantastands out for its unique take on punishment, social control, and personal resilience. With strong emotions, engaging sports drama, and a satisfying payoff in the final act, the film emerges as a content-driven commercial entertainer. A solid rural drama that strikes the right chord to begin the new year on a winning note.

Rating: 3/5