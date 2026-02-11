‘Nilave’ pre-release event creates buzz

The makers of the romantic musical drama Nilave held a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad on Wednesday, building strong anticipation ahead of the film’s Valentine’s Day release on February 13. Directed by Sai K. Vennam, who also plays the lead, the film stars Sowmith Poladi and introduces Shreyansi Sen as the female lead. Harsha Chemudu and Supriya Aysola feature as another key pair. The film is produced by Raj Allada, Giridhar Rao Poladi, and Sai K. Vennam under the POV Arts Productions banner.

Renowned playback singer Sunitha attended the event as the chief guest and unveiled the trailer. Speaking at the launch, she praised the film for its emotional depth and musical strength, calling Nilave a meaningful, feel-good love story. She highlighted its strong visuals, direction, and casting, adding that the music leaves a lasting impression and carries a timeless quality. Sunitha expressed confidence that audiences would embrace the film as a heartfelt musical romance.

Lead actress Shreyansi Sen said she was proud to make her Telugu debut, adding that the film’s music and emotional dialogues drew her to the project. She described Nilave as a Gen Z love story that offers a positive perspective on relationships.

Actor Sowmith Poladi called the film a special debut and expressed hope that it would stand out in the romance genre. Director Sai K. Vennam emphasized the film’s content-driven approach, while music director Kalyan Nayak highlighted the importance of music in shaping its emotional narrative.

Following positive responses from the premiere, the team expressed confidence that Nilave will strike a chord with audiences as a fresh, musical love drama.