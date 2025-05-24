‘Nilave’ team share insights of the film

In a cinematic landscape dominated by star-studded blockbusters, an indie film titled Nilave is making waves with its soul-stirring teaser and heartfelt backstory. Billed as Telugu cinema's biggest musical romantic drama from a team of passionate newcomers, Nilave is directed by Sowmith Rao and Sai Vennam, and features Sowmith Rao and Shreyansi Sen in lead roles. The film is produced by Sai Vennam and Giridhar Rao Poladi under POV Arts Production, in collaboration with Taher Cine Tecq.

At a recent press meet, the makers shared insights into the journey behind the film and what sets it apart. Co-director Sai Vennam described Nilave as “a small film with a big heart,” expressing confidence that its story, visuals, and emotions can rival any big-budget movie. “It’s about a lonely soul finding magical love, told through music. We executed our vision with honesty, and that honesty is our strength,” he emphasized.

Lead actor and co-director Sowmith Rao echoed this sentiment, calling Nilave the "biggest musical romantic drama from a bunch of nobodies." He added, “We don’t aim to dominate Telugu cinema, but we want to be a part of its growth. We hope our story resonates with people and surprises them.”

Music director Kalyan Nayak spoke emotionally about his journey, recalling how the project came to him when he had no prior work to show. “This film was born from raw dreams. We’ve created something that we believe will move you. All we ask is for a chance.”

Cinematographer Dileep K Kumar shared that the directors' sheer passion for storytelling drew him to the project, while lyricist M.V.S Bharadwaj noted how Nilave evolved from their early short film days into a dream-come-true feature. “We may not have a huge budget or star cast, but our dream and passion are immense,” he said.

Lyricist Koti, making his debut public appearance, also praised the directors’ infectious energy and commitment. With a team driven by heart rather than hype, Nilave stands as a reminder that honest storytelling and genuine passion can still hold immense power in cinema.