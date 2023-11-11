Nithiin's Extra Film Second Single "Brush Vesko" Unveiled in Spectacular Event at CMR College

The vibrant campus of CMR College played host to the grand launch of Nithiin's latest musical extravaganza, Brush Vesko. The funky and visually captivating song, featuring lyrics by the renowned Ramjogayya Sastry, vocals by the sensational Sanjith Hegde, and music by the maestro Harris Jayaraj, promises to be a chart-topping sensation.

Following the overwhelming success of the previous release Danger Pilla sung by the talented Armaan Malik, the film has already set high expectations. The teaser, characterized by its hilarity, showcases Nithiin in a unique avatar, portraying a junior artist in the industry.

Scheduled for a worldwide release on December 8th, 2023. EXTRA the upcoming film, is anticipated to redefine Nithiin's on-screen presence with a never-before-seen role. Director Vakkantham Vamsi assures audiences of an out-and-out entertainer, presenting a character-based storyline that is both engaging and delightful.

The musical brilliance of Harris Jayaraj adds an extra layer of excitement to EXTRA with the recently revealed single, Danger Pilla receiving widespread acclaim. Harris Jayaraj, known for delivering outstanding soundtracks, has once again weaved his magic for this film, promising a melodic treat for audiences.

Bankrolled by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the Sreshth Movies banner in collaboration with Aditya Movies and Entertainments and Ruchira Entertainments, EXTRA is a cinematic venture that is poised to capture hearts.