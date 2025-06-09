Nithiin’s ‘Thammudu’ confirms July 4 release; trailer to drop on June 11

Nithiin’s much-anticipated film Thammudu is all set to intensify the pre-release buzz with the unveiling of its theatrical trailer on June 11, 2025. The announcement came with a slick promo released by the makers, adding to the growing excitement among fans. Directed by Vakeel Saab fame Venu Sriram, Thammudu is gearing up for a grand release on July 4, 2025, sticking to its original release date.

Despite speculation around a potential box office clash with another major film, Kingdom, insiders suggest that Kingdom may shift its release, giving Thammudu a clear path at the ticket counters. Backed by the renowned Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, the film is produced by Dil Raju and Shirish.

The film stars Nithiin in the lead, paired opposite Kantara fame Sapthami Gowda. It also boasts a strong supporting cast including Laya, Swasika, Varsha Bollamma, and Saurabh Sachdeva, promising a powerful blend of drama and emotion. The music for the film is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, who is expected to bring a fresh musical vibe to this emotional drama.

With its strong technical crew, talented cast, and the emotional weight hinted at by the promo material, Thammudu is shaping up to be one of the most awaited Telugu films this July. Fans can now mark their calendars for both the trailer release on June 11 and the film’s big-screen debut on July 4.