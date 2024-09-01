Nivetha Thomas discusses about the unique appeal of ‘35-Not a Short Story’

Nivetha Thomas, along with Priyadarshi, Vishwadev, Gauthami, and Bhagyaraj, stars in the upcoming film 35-Not a Short Story, a contemporary, clean entertainer. Directed by Nanda Kishore Imani and produced by Rana Daggubati, SrujanYarabolu, and Siddharth Rallapally under Suresh Productions, S Originals, and Voltaire Productions, the film has already garnered attention for its unique storyline.

Discussing her role, Nivetha expressed excitement about portraying a mother in the film. "It's a simple, beautiful story that resonates with everyone. The character of Saraswathi, whom I portray, is deeply rooted in the narrative. Though she’s a young mother, she has a youthful innocence and charm that I found intriguing to explore," Nivetha shared.

She emphasized the film's cultural depth and how the divine presence of Tirupati Tirumala Venkanna Swamy plays a pivotal role in the story. The actress also highlighted the film's strong family values and how it evokes the nostalgic feelings of K. Vishwanath's classic films.

Reflecting on the film’s educational elements, Nivetha noted that while it touches on themes like math challenges faced by students, 35-Not a Short Story is far from a typical education-centric movie. "It's a rooted story that everyone can relate to," she concluded.







