Nivin Pauly’s ‘Baby Girl’ locks Jan 23 release

The makers of director Arun Varma’s much-anticipated thriller Baby Girl, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role, have officially announced the film’s worldwide theatrical release date. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas across the globe on January 23, 2026, raising expectations among fans and cinephiles alike.

Confirming the news, Nivin Pauly took to Instagram to share the update, writing, “Baby Girl hits cinemas worldwide from Jan 23, 2026.” The announcement has further intensified the buzz surrounding the project, which has been under keen watch since its first teaser materials were unveiled.

It has already been revealed that Nivin Pauly plays a character named Sanal Mathew in the film. Last year, on the actor’s birthday, director Arun Varma released a striking motion poster introducing Nivin in the role of “Attendant Sanal Mathew,” accompanied by the intriguing line, “In every silence, a storm brews.” The poster, which showed Nivin holding a baby, immediately sparked curiosity while carefully keeping the storyline under wraps.

Baby Girl also features Lijomol Jose, Abhimanyu Thilakan, and Sangeeth Prathap in pivotal roles. Earlier motion posters subtly introduced the four central characters, including Abhimanyu as a police officer, without revealing plot details. The unique first-look imagery, with the leads facing one direction and faceless figures looking the other way, added to the mystery.

Produced by Listin Stephen, the film’s story is penned by acclaimed writers Bobby and Sanjay, known for films like Traffic and Ayalum Njanum Thammil. With music by Christy Joby, cinematography by Faiz Siddik, and a strong technical crew, Baby Girl is shaping up to be one of the most awaited thrillers of 2026.