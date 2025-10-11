Nivin Pauly’s FL as ‘Attendant Sanal Mathew’ in ‘Baby Girl’ unveiled

The makers of the upcoming suspense thriller Baby Girl, directed by Arun Varma, have revealed the name of Nivin Pauly’s character, building fresh excitement around the film. On Saturday, marking Nivin Pauly’s birthday, the director took to Instagram to unveil a gripping motion poster and introduce the Malayalam star as Attendant Sanal Mathew.

Sharing the motion poster, Arun Varma wrote, “In every silence a storm brews… Presenting Nivin Pauly as Attendant Sanal Mathew. Wishing our leading man a fantastic year ahead. Happy birthday Nivin Pauly. Baby Girl in theatres soon!!” The poster shows Nivin holding a baby protectively in his arms, hinting at an intense emotional core within a mysterious thriller setup.

The film also stars Lijomol Jose, Abhimanyu Thilakan, and Sangeeth Prathap in pivotal roles. Earlier, the makers had released a cryptic motion poster that sparked curiosity without revealing any major plot details. It began with a police voice-over over a walkie-talkie, followed by the introduction of the four central characters. Abhimanyu Thilakan was revealed as a police officer, while Lijomol Jose, known for her National Award-winning performance in Jai Bhim, and Premalu actor Sangeeth Prathap were also featured before Nivin Pauly’s reveal. The first-look poster further deepened the intrigue, showing the four characters gazing in the same direction while a crowd of faceless figures looked the other way.

Produced by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames, Baby Girl has already gained traction thanks to its stellar writing duo Bobby and Sanjay, known for acclaimed emotional dramas like Traffic and Ayalum Njanum Thammil. The film boasts a strong technical crew, including Christy Joby as music composer, Shyjith Kumaran as editor, and Faiz Siddik handling cinematography. Action sequences are choreographed by Vicky, while Melwy J and Rasheed Ahammed take care of costumes and makeup respectively. Naveen P. Thomas and Santhosh Krishnan serve as executive producers, with Akhil Yesodharan as line producer.

Baby Girl is expected to hit theatres in November and promises a gripping emotional thriller led by Nivin Pauly in a never-seen-before role.