No one is approaching me with comedy scripts: Sivakarthikeyan

Kollywood star Sivakarthikeyan’s latest release, the period drama Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara, has struggled to impress audiences and is heading towards underwhelming box office numbers. Critics and viewers alike pointed out that the film lacked the entertainment factor that the actor is known for, dampening expectations for the project.

In a recent interview, Sivakarthikeyan candidly shared his frustration over the lack of comedy scripts coming his way. “I’m not getting comedy scripts these days. Everyone keeps asking why I’m not doing comedy films, but no one is bringing me a proper comedy script. A lot of factors are involved, including budget. But the next one will be a full-fledged entertainer,” he said, hinting at a possible return to lighter, fun-filled cinema.

The actor reflected on his recent projects, adding, “Films like Parasakthi and Amaran showcased a different dimension of me. However, I surely do miss doing comedy entertainers. Unfortunately, no one is narrating a full-fledged comedy script.”

Sivakarthikeyan, known for his impeccable comic timing and mass appeal, has built a career on balancing romance, action, and humor. Fans are now eagerly waiting for his next project, hoping the actor returns to the comedic genre that first won him widespread acclaim.

With his promise of a “full-fledged entertainer,” industry insiders are optimistic that Sivakarthikeyan will soon deliver another fun-filled hit, regaining his signature charm on the big screen.