‘Non-Violence’ team comes with foot-tapping number ‘Kanakam’

The makers of Non-Violence, starring Metro Sirish and Shriya Saran, released the lyrical video of the song “Kanakam”, adding fresh buzz around the film. Directed by Ananda Krishnan and produced under the AK Pictures banner, the project has been steadily gaining attention, with the new song further elevating expectations.

Composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, “Kanakam” stands out as a high-energy, foot-tapping number. The track features powerful vocals by Yuvan Shankar Raja himself along with Tejaswini Nandibhat, and the combination offers a catchy, engaging listening experience. Lyricist Bhashya Sri adds depth with meaningful lines that complement the song’s upbeat rhythm.

The lyrical video also gives a glimpse of the on-screen chemistry and dynamic dance moves of Metro Sirish and Shriya Saran, who bring vibrancy and charm to the visuals.

Non-Violence features a strong supporting cast including Bobby Simha, Yogi Babu, and Aditi Balan, all of whom are expected to play pivotal roles in the narrative.

On the technical front, the film boasts cinematography by N.S. Uthayakumar and editing by Srikanth, with Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music poised to be one of its major highlights.

With “Kanakam” already grabbing attention, Non-Violence is shaping up as a promising entertainer to watch out for.