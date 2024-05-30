‘Non Violence’promises a glimpse into 90s Madurai

Live
Just In
Under the banner of AK PICTURES Lekha, director Ananda Krishnan, famous for his work in 'Metro,' is spearheading a new project titled "Non Violence."
Under the banner of AK PICTURES Lekha, director Ananda Krishnan, famous for his work in 'Metro,' is spearheading a new project titled "Non Violence." Starring Metro Shirish, Bobby Simha, and Yogi Babu, the film delves into the events unfolding within Madurai prison during the 90s.
With Krishnan aiming for a hat-trick of successes after 'Metro' and 'Kodiyil Oruvan,' anticipation runs high among audiences. The production team's meticulous attention to detail ensures an authentic portrayal of the era, from props to wardrobe and filming locations.
Featuring a stellar cast including Aditi Balan, Garuda Ram, and Aditya Kathir, among others, "Non Violence" is set to offer a fresh cinematic experience. As the film nears its final stages of production, fans eagerly await the release of teasers and trailers. Scheduled for release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, the film promises to captivate audiences across languages.