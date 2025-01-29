‘Noorendla Naa Ooru’ Poetic Work to Enter Guinness World Records: Jajula Srinivas

Hyderabad witnessed a grand literary and musical event at Ravindra Bharathi on Tuesday, where the poetic work Noorendla Naa Ooru was celebrated. BC National Leader Jajula Srinivas, who graced the occasion as the chief guest, expressed confidence that this lyrical composition would be a guiding light for future generations. He emphasized that the work encapsulates the linguistic and cultural essence of the Telugu states and is poised to secure a place in the Guinness World Records.

The event was presided over by Golkonda Bikshapathi and saw the felicitation of writer and singer Guduru Mahesh in the presence of prominent figures from the cinema and political fraternity. Speaking at the event, Jajula Srinivas stated that Noorendla Naa Ooru would make history and praised writer Warangal Srinivas as an artist with immense literary prowess. He urged Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to extend government support to Warangal Srinivas through the Department of Language and Culture.

Srinivas also highlighted that questions about Noorendla Naa Ooru had already appeared in the Group-2 exams and stressed the significance of promoting new singers through this platform. He recalled that Warangal Srinivas played a key role during the Telangana movement, working alongside KCR to foster a deep appreciation for Telangana’s musical heritage.

Warangal Srinivas: A Prolific Lyricist

Renowned director V. Samudra, who attended as a special guest, lauded Warangal Srinivas as an exceptional writer. He recalled that Srinivas had penned numerous songs for legendary filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao. Samudra, who has collaborated with the lyricist for his upcoming projects, praised his ability to compose songs effortlessly. He recounted how he had once described a romantic scene to Srinivas, who then crafted a song in a single sitting, showcasing his immense talent.

A Platform for Emerging Talent

Speaking at the event, Warangal Srinivas revealed that Noorendla Naa Ooru consists of 243 lyrical verses, providing an opportunity for 73 female and 171 male singers to showcase their talent. Additionally, 243 choreographers are contributing their expertise to the project, making it a golden opportunity for aspiring artists. He urged young musicians and performers to take part in this historic initiative and prove their talent on a grand stage.

Several notable personalities, including actors Ravi Jung, Mallik Teja, Ande Bhaskar, Dabbhu Swamy, Rella Prasad, and Gajwel Venu, attended the event, lending their support to this remarkable musical and literary endeavor.