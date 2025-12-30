Not Hollywood, not Avatar: How a Chinese animated sequel rewrote the 2025 box office rulebook

For years, global box office predictions have followed a familiar pattern: big-budget Hollywood sequels dominate, while the rest compete for space beneath them. But 2025 delivered a surprise no one saw coming. Defying industry expectations, the world’s highest-grossing film of the year is neither a Hollywood superhero saga nor a sci-fi spectacle—it is Ne Zha 2, a Chinese animated sequel that stormed past every major contender.

Produced on an estimated budget of ₹700 crore, Ne Zha 2 amassed an extraordinary $2.2 billion (around ₹18,000 crore) worldwide, placing it far ahead of Hollywood heavyweights like Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Jurassic World: Rebirth, and even the much-hyped Avatar franchise. The achievement marks a historic shift in global audience preferences and box office power.

Adding to the surprise, animation emerged as the dominant genre of the year. Disney’s Zootopia 2 followed closely with nearly $1.5 billion, while Lilo & Stitch and Warner Bros.’ A Minecraft Movie secured third and fourth places respectively. Notably, all top four films leaned heavily on animated storytelling rather than live-action spectacle.

Written and directed by Jiaozi (Yu Yang), Ne Zha 2 draws from Chinese mythology, reimagining the legendary demon child Ne Zha with cutting-edge animation and emotionally layered storytelling. Released in January, the film crossed the $2 billion milestone in just two months, becoming only the seventh film in history to do so.

The film also shattered records by becoming the highest-grossing animated movie of all time and the first non-English animated film to cross $2 billion. More importantly, it signaled China’s growing influence in global cinema and highlighted the vast, untapped potential of animation beyond Hollywood. In 2025, the box office crown unmistakably shifted eastward.