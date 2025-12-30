  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
Entertainment

Not Hollywood, not Avatar: How a Chinese animated sequel rewrote the 2025 box office rulebook

  • Created On:  30 Dec 2025 6:46 PM IST
Not Hollywood, not Avatar: How a Chinese animated sequel rewrote the 2025 box office rulebook
X

For years, global box office predictions have followed a familiar pattern: big-budget Hollywood sequels dominate, while the rest compete for space beneath them. But 2025 delivered a surprise no one saw coming. Defying industry expectations, the world’s highest-grossing film of the year is neither a Hollywood superhero saga nor a sci-fi spectacle—it is Ne Zha 2, a Chinese animated sequel that stormed past every major contender.

Produced on an estimated budget of ₹700 crore, Ne Zha 2 amassed an extraordinary $2.2 billion (around ₹18,000 crore) worldwide, placing it far ahead of Hollywood heavyweights like Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Jurassic World: Rebirth, and even the much-hyped Avatar franchise. The achievement marks a historic shift in global audience preferences and box office power.

Adding to the surprise, animation emerged as the dominant genre of the year. Disney’s Zootopia 2 followed closely with nearly $1.5 billion, while Lilo & Stitch and Warner Bros.’ A Minecraft Movie secured third and fourth places respectively. Notably, all top four films leaned heavily on animated storytelling rather than live-action spectacle.

Written and directed by Jiaozi (Yu Yang), Ne Zha 2 draws from Chinese mythology, reimagining the legendary demon child Ne Zha with cutting-edge animation and emotionally layered storytelling. Released in January, the film crossed the $2 billion milestone in just two months, becoming only the seventh film in history to do so.

The film also shattered records by becoming the highest-grossing animated movie of all time and the first non-English animated film to cross $2 billion. More importantly, it signaled China’s growing influence in global cinema and highlighted the vast, untapped potential of animation beyond Hollywood. In 2025, the box office crown unmistakably shifted eastward.

Tags

Ne Zha 2Chinese CinemaGlobal Box Office 2025Animated FilmsHollywood vs China
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

National News

More
Share it
X