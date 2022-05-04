NTR and Ram Charan's Blockbuster Film RRR OTT Date Fixed

Director Rajamouli's magnum opus film, RRR, created a sensation worldwide and minted record-breaking collections of Rs 1115 crores at the box office.

The film was made with other stars cast like Alia Bhat, Ajay Devgan, Shriya Sharan, and others in important roles that had become one of the highest grosser in Indian cinema. Since the film had completed its full run at the box office, everyone is waiting for its release in OTT. It is heard that the NTR and Ram Charan's blockbuster RRR movie will be streaming soon on OTT platforms Zee5 and Netflix.

The movie is expected to stream online from the 20th of May this year. However, there has been no official announcement made regarding its release date. As per the official reports, the film was sold at the record prices to these both OTT platforms.