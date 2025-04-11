Live
Nushrratt Bharuccha Confirms Return to Telugu Cinema: "I'm Coming Back Soon!"
Nushrratt Bharuccha confirms her return to Telugu cinema, teasing a new film project that's set to thrill fans across the South.
Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has officially confirmed her comeback to Telugu cinema — and her fans couldn’t be more thrilled!
In an exclusive conversation with The Hans India during a luxury fashion store launch event in New Delhi, Nushrratt was asked if she had a special message for her Telugu fans. With a bright smile, she revealed, “I am coming with a Telugu film soon.”
While details about the project are still under wraps, the announcement has already sent waves of excitement across her fanbase in the South.
For the unversed, Nushrratt made her Telugu debut back in 2010 with Taj Mahal, opposite Sivaji. More recently, she starred in the Hindi remake of Prabhas' blockbuster Telugu film Chatrapathi, originally directed by S.S. Rajamouli. The remake featured Bellamkonda Sreenivas making his Bollywood debut in the lead role.
Now, as Nushrratt gears up for her next Telugu venture, fans are eagerly waiting to see her light up the screen once again — this time, with a promise of something fresh and exciting.