‘Officer On Duty’ Telugu Release on March 7

The Malayalam film 'Officer On Duty', starring Kunchacko Boban, hit the big screens on February 20 and received rave reviews, quickly becoming a box office success. Priya Mani stars as the leading lady, with Jagadish and Vishak Nair in key roles. Directed by Jithu Ashraf and produced by Martin Prakkat, Renjith Nair, and Siby Chavara, the film is now set for a Telugu release. E4 Entertainment has acquired the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana rights, while Mythri Movie Distributors will handle the release, ensuring a wide launch on March 7.

'Officer On Duty' is an action-thriller-family drama that follows a Circle Inspector investigating a petty crime, only to uncover a complex web of organized crime, drug trafficking, and psychopathic killers. The plot also delves into the cop's personal life, reflecting the darker aspects of modern Indian society.

With Roby Varghese Raj as the cinematographer, Jakes Bejoy composing the score, and Chaman Chakko as editor, the film promises a gripping cinematic experience.

Having already become a blockbuster in Malayalam, 'Officer On Duty' is poised to make a strong impact in Telugu, where thrillers transcend language barriers.