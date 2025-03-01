Live
- Two Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Sukma
- Vaishnaw says 360 km of Bullet Train project complete; blames Uddhav Thackeray for delay
- Adhere to party line: Bhakta
- Agri sector growth and prosperity of villages: PM Modi lists key goals in post-Budget webinar
- BJP protecting political interests: Naveen
- Mahanadi Waterfront project to begin soon
- Majhi sets target to achieve 85 pc expenditure
- Oppn slams govt over mismanaging festivals
- Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off 'Mothers on Wheels' road trip
- India emerging as new factory of world; land of infinite innovations: PM Modi
‘Officer On Duty’ Telugu Release on March 7
The Malayalam film 'Officer On Duty', starring Kunchacko Boban, hit the big screens on February 20 and received rave reviews, quickly becoming a box office success. Priya Mani stars as the leading lady, with Jagadish and Vishak Nair in key roles. Directed by Jithu Ashraf and produced by Martin Prakkat, Renjith Nair, and Siby Chavara, the film is now set for a Telugu release. E4 Entertainment has acquired the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana rights, while Mythri Movie Distributors will handle the release, ensuring a wide launch on March 7.
'Officer On Duty' is an action-thriller-family drama that follows a Circle Inspector investigating a petty crime, only to uncover a complex web of organized crime, drug trafficking, and psychopathic killers. The plot also delves into the cop's personal life, reflecting the darker aspects of modern Indian society.
With Roby Varghese Raj as the cinematographer, Jakes Bejoy composing the score, and Chaman Chakko as editor, the film promises a gripping cinematic experience.
Having already become a blockbuster in Malayalam, 'Officer On Duty' is poised to make a strong impact in Telugu, where thrillers transcend language barriers.