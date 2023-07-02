Live
Official: 'Animal' gets postponed
It is already known that Tollywood’s sensational director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is making a movie called "Animal" with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. The movie, which was scheduled to hit screens on August 11, 2023, has now been officially postponed indefinitely. The new release date will be announced soon.
The postponement of "Animal" has turned out to be a huge relief for Chiranjeevi’s "Bholaa Shankar." There is now no bigger competition for the Chiru movie, which will help the film get more footfalls in theaters.
Animal’s release on the same day as Bholaa Shankar would undoubtedly affect its box office collections due to the high anticipation surrounding the film. Since "Animal" has been postponed, "Bholaa Shankar" now has a better chance of performing well at the box office when it hits the screens.