Official: Mahesh Babu to launch Dulquer’s ‘King Of Kotha’ teaser

Dulquer Salmaan, who has truly evolved as a PAN India star, will be next seen in the movie “King Of Kotha.” The movie will release for Onam 2023, and there is enormous buzz for the film. The makers recently released the motion poster and stated that the teaser would come out on 28th June.

Now, there is a new update for Dulquer Salmaan fans. Superstar Mahesh Babu will unveil the Telugu teaser of the film on the mentioned date at 6 PM. Dulquer enjoys a good following among Telugu people, and Superstar Mahesh launching his film’s teaser would benefit the movie immensely.

Wayfarer Films and ZEE Studios are bankrolling the film. Shaan Rahman and Jakes Bejoy are composing the tunes. Prasanna, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Vada Chennai Saran, and Anikha Surendran are playing crucial roles.







