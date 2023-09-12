‘Oka Chinna Family Story’: A perfect family entertainer

Kickstarting the festive season with a bang, Zee Cinemalu, is set to grant the audience an exciting surprise. In a bid to continue entertaining its viewers, for the first time on Telugu Television, the channel is all set to showcase the entire season of a popular and hit Zee5 original series – Oka Chinna Family Story on 15th September at 12 pm, only on Zee Cinemalu. Oka Chinna Family Story is one the most watched Telugu Series on Zee5 and it will be telecasted on Zee Cinemalu channel in the form of a movie.

The super-hit Zee5 original series, which has impressed several people, is now all set to entertain Telugu viewers with non-stop entertainment. ‘Oka Chinna Family Story’ is a middle-class family story with a big twist that awaits them. The story revolves around, Mahesh (played by Sangeeth Shoban) a carefree youngster who leads a directionless life. Suddenly, his father passes away and he is now handed over the responsibility of taking care of his family. Later, he learns that his father (Naresh) has taken out a Rs 25 lakh bank loan. What is the backstory of the loan? And will Mahesh be able to repay his father's loan?

The web series also has actress Tulasi playing mother of Sangeeth Shoban and senior actor Naresh played father role of the hero while, Simran Sharma plays his love interest. It produced by Niharika Konidela on Pink Elephant pictures banner. The movie is directed by Mahesh Uppala, and he has presented the story in an emotionally engaging manner which will make it a perfect family entertainer this Friday.