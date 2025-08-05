‘Ole Ole’: Ravi Teja’s Mass Fire

Ravi Teja’s mass aura and Sreeleela’s electrifying energy make ‘Ole Ole’ a certified dance banger.

After creating a big impact with ‘Tu Mera Lover’, the team is back with another banger titled ‘Ole Ole’—a high-energy, dance-driven number that hits you with its groove and vibe.

We all know what happens when Ravi Teja and Sreeleela share the screen—it’s going to be crazy. And once again, they deliver.

This song thrives on their electrifying presence. Ravi Teja brings in his vintage moves, and Sreeleela elevates the vibe with her effortless energy. Together, they have set the screens on fire like never before.

Bheems’ signature style hook and beats in ‘Ole Ole’ feel like a proper mass fest, designed to get audiences whistling, clapping, and dancing in theatres. He lends his voice alongside the talented Rohini Sorrat.

Lyrics by Bhaskar Yadav Dasari are peppy, catchy, and packed with mass flavour, perfectly matching the mood of the song.

Director Bhanu Bhogavarapu deserves full credit for setting the tone just right. ‘Mass Jathara’ is proving to be a festival of entertainment.

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi—who's on a roll with back-to-back blockbusters—along with Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios, ‘Mass Jathara’ has been delivering nonstop hype ever since its announcement. The film is shaping up to be a full-meals mass entertainer for audiences on August 27th in theatres.