Om Raut reveals the struggle to bring Prabhas onboard for ‘Adipurush’

Prabhas’ “Adipurush” released on Friday and has grossed a sensational Rs 340 crore in its three-day opening weekend. The film is directed by Om Raut. In a latest interview, Om revealed the reason behind him choosing Prabhas for Lord Rama’s character in the movie.

“Adipurush is made for the Gen Z. Lord Rama appears powerfully in the Yudha Kanda of the Ramayana. When I wrote the script, I imagined only Prabhas as Lord Rama in it. But I struggled a lot to convince Prabhas to accept the role. I could see Lord Rama’s character in Prabhas’ eyes. He is so grounded even though he is such a huge star.” Om Raut said.

Om Raut went on to reveal that it wasn’t an easy task to convince Prabhas. “I struggled to explain him about the project over a phone call. But Prabhas immediately said okay to the project when I met him personally and narrated him the script. He portrayed the role in a disciplined manner and stood as a pillar of strength to my vision. I hope to continue my friendship with Prabhas forever,” the director concluded.