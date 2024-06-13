Live
Just In
OMG (O Manchi Ghost) Releasing On June 21
Vennela Kishore and Nandita Swetha played the lead roles in the forthcoming venture OMG (O Manchi Ghost). The demand is always huge for films that fall under the genre of horror comedy. The audience loves to watch these movies in theatres as well as OTT.
While Vennela Kishore is known for his comedy timing, Nandita Swetha frightens in atypical characters. Under these circumstances, the film 'O Manchi Ghost' from Mark Set Networks with Shankar Marthand directing it will be arriving in theatres on June 21st. Shakalaka Shankar, Navami Gayak, Naveen Neni, Rajath Raghav, and comedian Raghu Babu played key roles in this film.
Dr. Abinika Inabathuni is the producer of this film, while Anup Rubens provides the music. The glimpse, song lyrical, and teaser released from the movie have already received a good response. The film which is carrying a good buzz will be released on June 21st.