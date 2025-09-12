‘Omi Trance’ ignites frenzy as ‘OG’ hype hits sky-high

After the smashing success of the OMI glimpse, the makers of OG have now dropped the full version of Omi Trance—a power-packed track that pits Pawan Kalyan’s Gambheera against Emraan Hashmi’s menacing Omi. The electrifying face-off, amplified by Thaman S’s pulsating beats and thunderous soundscapes, has sent fans into a frenzy.

The glimpse had already set social media on fire, but the complete track has taken the excitement to a whole new level. With its gripping rhythm and cinematic intensity, Omi Trance has quickly become the anthem of anticipation, setting the stage for a colossal showdown between the film’s lead characters.

Industry insiders and fans alike are unanimous in their verdict—OG no longer requires heavy promotions. Every update, from posters to teasers, has gone viral, making it one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2025. The buzz surrounding the project has reached a point where trade analysts are predicting record-breaking openings well in advance.

Directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment, OG boasts a stellar ensemble featuring Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Arjun Das, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy. With Thaman’s riveting score keeping the momentum alive, the film has all the ingredients of a box-office juggernaut.

As the countdown begins for its grand release on September 25, 2025, one thing is certain—the OG storm is unstoppable.