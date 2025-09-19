One Battle After Another premieres in Mexico ahead of India release

Paul Thomas Anderson’s much-anticipated political thriller, One Battle After Another, continued its global rollout with a star-studded premiere in Mexico City on September 18. Following earlier stops in Los Angeles and London, the cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, and Regina Hall, appeared before cheering fans, adding to the momentum ahead of the film’s India release on September 26.

Directed, written, and produced by Anderson, the film is loosely based on Thomas Pynchon’s novel Vineland, blending political commentary, action, and family drama. DiCaprio stars as Bob Ferguson, a former revolutionary forced out of hiding when his daughter, played by newcomer Chase Infiniti, is kidnapped by a sinister colonel (Sean Penn). Teyana Taylor shines as Perfidia Beverly Hills, Bob’s partner in rebellion.

Shot in VistaVision and 35mm, with sequences formatted for IMAX, the film has drawn praise for its visual scale, performances, and Jonny Greenwood’s haunting score. Critics have highlighted DiCaprio’s emotional depth, Taylor’s magnetic presence, and Anderson’s signature balance of absurdity and gravitas.

While some reviews note its dense structure and 162-minute runtime, most agree it is among Anderson’s boldest and most relevant works to date. The film closes its global premiere tour in New York on September 21.

With early acclaim and mounting buzz, One Battle After Another is expected to make a strong impact when it opens across Indian theatres on September 26, continuing its wave of critical and audience anticipation worldwide.