‘One by Four’ emerges box office winner

Tejas Gunjal Films and Rohit Gunjal Films have jointly produced the action crime drama ‘One by Four (One/4)’, starring Venkatesh Peddapalem, Aparna Mallick, and Heena Soni in the lead roles. The film is directed by Bahubali Palani K, who previously worked as an associate director on the blockbuster ‘Baahubali’. It is jointly produced by Ranjana Rajesh Gunjal and Rohit Ramdas Gunjal.

Recently released, ‘One by Four (One/4)’ has emerged as a successful film, receiving appreciation from audiences across all sections and performing well in theatres. To celebrate the success, the team held a success meet at the Hyderabad Film Chamber, where they shared their experiences and gratitude.

Director Bahubali Palani K said, “Audiences have made ‘One by Four (One/4)’ a blockbuster. Collections are strong in every theatre. Once again, viewers have proved that if the content is good, even a small film can achieve big success. Hero Venkatesh impressed everyone with his action sequences and performance. He has already done action films in Kannada, and I believe he has a bright future in Telugu cinema as well. Our producers Ranjana and Rohit came from Mumbai with great passion for cinema and entered Tollywood with dedication. I hope they produce many more films. However, it is unfortunate that some actors who initially seek opportunities do not show up during promotions. They should at least support the film out of gratitude.”

Producer Ranjana Rajesh Gunjal said, “Our film ‘One by Four (One/4)’, which blends a strong message with entertainment, is being well received by audiences. The success is purely due to its solid content. The character ‘Pavitra’ is receiving special appreciation, and hero Venkatesh’s performance is widely praised. The film highlights the struggles a woman faces due to blackmail, making it a thought-provoking experience. We are deeply hurt that we did not receive promotional support from the heroines. Despite providing all facilities, they did not participate in promotions. Their absence caused losses to the film. We feel it is better to encourage and cast Telugu girls rather than depend on outsiders.”

Producer Rohit Ramdas Gunjal added, “Out of our love for Telugu cinema, we came from Mumbai to Tollywood. Achieving success with our very first attempt is extremely encouraging. The message we wanted to convey has reached the audience, and collections are strong. Unfortunately, the actors themselves did not cooperate during promotions; otherwise, the film would have reached an even wider audience.”

Hero Venkatesh Peddapalem said, “We all worked extremely hard for ‘One by Four (One/4)’. We faced release challenges due to competition from bigger films, but our producers overcame all hurdles. The movie is receiving positive talk everywhere, and many say it is a must-watch, especially for women. Even now, when we want to continue promotions, the heroines are not attending press meets. Actors who skip promotions should think about the producers who invest so much passion and money into making a film.”

The cast also includes Temper Vamsi, RX100 Karan, Narendra Varma, Raju, Aparna Shetty, Madhusudhan Rao, Sunitha Manohar, Srinivas Bhogireddy, Vedish Javeri, Khushboo, Sujatha, SRS Varma, Suhani Vyas, and others.