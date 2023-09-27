One short video made my dream come true: Virat Karna

'Pedakapu-1' is a new age political thriller directed by sensible director Srikanth Addala starring young talented Virat Karna. Miryala Ravinder Reddy who gave a blockbuster with 'Akhanda' has ambitiously produced this film on Dwarka Creations. The promotional content of the film is getting a tremendous response. The trailer released hyped the expectations of the movie.

In an exclusive conversation with Hans India, protagonist Virat Karna shared his experiences of working for 'Pedakapu-1'. Let’s have a look into it.

When did found that you are interested in showbiz and how did ‘PeddaKapu 1’ happened?

Interestin movies is there from beginning. After completion of education, I worked on the production side of the film 'Jaya Janaki Nayaka'. But I am more interested in acting. A year later, made a short video and showed it to my brother-in-law. He liked it very much. The same video was shown to our director and he felt new boy would tell his story very well. That's how this movie was made. So, one short video made my dream come true.

What is running in your mind on the first day of shoot?

I was a little scared when I went to the shoot on the first day. The village is full of people and the entire film unit is there. Ishwari Rao has been performing in the next level. I am still confused. Took some time, did a rehearsal.Once the first shot is OK, felt a bit relaxed. The whole action scene happened that day. On the first day, the shirt was all torn and the legs and arms were swollen (laughs).

Is the movie so difficult?

It hasall the action in it at the film should be natural. It should be as natural as a fight in the street. It looks raw and rustic even in the trailer.

How did you feel when Satyanand compared you to Prabhas?

I am die-hard fan of Prabhas. I like him a lot since childhood. I grew up watching his movies. I told to Satyanand sir that I like Prabhasalot. I felt very happy when he said it directly on the stage. I am very happy as a fan. After the success of the film, if there is any response from him, the feeling will on a different level.

How did you feel when Srikanth Addala directed your first film?

I felt very happy when I got to know Srikanth Addala was the director. But I am a bit of an introvert. I won't say anything so soon. In the beginning, even when I spoke to him, I used to be careful and speak at a distance. But after the journey started, we became friends.

What is the most challenging scene in this?

There is an emotional scene. It seemed very difficult before doing it. But I happened very easy. Seeing that scene, Peter Heinssaid, 'I am certifying you as a Grade A hero'. Hearing that, our producer who was next to him got tears in his eyes. Seeing him like that for the first time made me very happy.

What was it like working on the film with all the big technicians?

When top technicians like Chota K Naidu and Mickey J Meyer are working, on one side there is excitement and on the other side there is also fear. In fact, this movie needs them all. This story needs such good technicians.

What kind of projects do you want to do in the future?

Every actor has a wish list. A pure love story in the style of Gautham Menon. An action film, a family drama. There are many in the list. But soon we are starting “Pedakapu 2.” Looking forward to this shoot.







