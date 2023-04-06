Oscar-winning Keeravaani awarded prestigious Padma Shri Award

Last night, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Oscar-winning Telugu music director MM Keeravaani was awarded the Padma Shri, which is the fourth highest civilian award. President Droupadi Murmu presented him with the award in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Keeravaani, dressed in black, attended the ceremony along with KGF actress Raveena Tandon, who also received the prestigious award.

Currently, Keeravaani is working on projects such as Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Chandramukhi 2, and SSMB 29. Stay tuned for more updates on his work.