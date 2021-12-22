Oscars 2022: India's Documentary 'Writing With Fire' Gets The Entry While 'Koozhangal' Fails To Reach The Next Round…

Oscars 2022 will be held in a gala and grandeur way! Well, now the jury is busy in shortlisting the nominations in various categories. On Tuesday, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has shortlisted the nominations for a total of 10 categories while India's official entry of this year PS Vinothraj's Tamil film Koozhangal (Pebbles) failed to reach the next round. But, when it comes to the 'Best Documentary Feature', Writing with Fire managed to get shortlisted!



This documentary revolves around a newspaper run by Dalit women!

Let us check out the shortlisted nominations for Best International Film and Best Documentary Feature categories…

Best International Film

• Great Freedom (Austria) – dir. Sebastian Meise

• Playground (Belgium) – dir. Laura Wandel

• Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan) – dir. Pawo Choyning Dorji

• Flee (Denmark) – dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen

• Compartment No. 6 (Finland) – dir. Juho Kuosmanen

• I'm Your Man (Germany) – dir. Maria Schrader

• Lamb (Iceland) – dir. Valdimar Jóhannsson

• A Hero (Iran) – dir. Asghar Farhadi

• The Hand of God (Italy) – dir. Paolo Sorrentino

• Drive My Car (Japan) – dir. Ryusuke Hamaguchi

• Hive (Kosovo) – dir. Blerta Basholli

• Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico) – dir. Tatiana Huezo

• The Worst Person in the World (Norway) – dir. Joachim Trier

• Plaza Catedral (Panama) – dir. Abner Benaim

• The Good Boss (Spain) – dir. Fernando León de Aranoa

Best Documentary Feature

• Ascension (MTV Documentary Films) – dir. Jessica Kingdon

• Attica (Showtime) – dir. Stanley Nelson

• Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (Apple Original Films) – dir. RJ Cutler

• Faya Dayi (Janus Films) – dir. Jessica Beshir

• The First Wave (National Geographic) – dir. Matthew Heineman

• Flee (Neon) – dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen

• In the Same Breath (HBO Documentary Films) – dir. Nanfu Wang

• Julia (Sony Pictures Classics) – dir. Julie Cohen, Betsy West

• President (Greenwich Entertainment) – dir. Camilla Nielsson

• Procession (Netflix) – dir. Robert Greene

• The Rescue (National Geographic) – dir. Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

• Simple as Water (HBO Documentary Films) – dir. Megan Mylan

• Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" (Hulu/Searchlight Pictures) – dir. Quest Love

• The Velvet Underground (Apple Original Films) – dir. Todd Haynes

• Writing with Fire (Music Box Films) – dir. Rintu Thomas

Now, let us check out the shortlisted names of the 'Best Original Song'… It includes the big and popular songs that released this year…

• So May We Start? from Annette (Amazon Studios) Ron Mael, Russell Mael (Sparks)

• Down To Joy from Belfast (Focus Features) Van Morrison

• Right Where I Belong from Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road (Screen Media Films) Brian Wilson, Jim James

• Automatic Woman from Bruised (Netflix) H.E.R. (other songwriters to be added)

• Dream Girl from Cinderella (Amazon Studios) Idina Menzel, Laura Veltz

• Beyond The Shore from CODA (Apple Original Films) Nicholai Baxter, Matt Dahan, Sian Heder, Marius de Vries

• The Anonymous Ones from Dear Evan Hansen (Universal Pictures) Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Amandla Stenberg

• Just Look Up from Don't Look Up (Netflix) Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Taura Stinson

• Dos Oruguitas from Encanto (Walt Disney Pictures) Lin-Manuel Miranda

• Somehow You Do from Four Good Days (Vertical Entertainment) Diane Warren

• Guns Go Bang from The Harder They Fall (Netflix) Jeymes Samuel, Scott Mescudi, Shawn Carter

• Be Alive from King Richard (Warner Bros) Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

• No Time To Die from No Time to Die (MGM/United Artists Releasing) Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell

• Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) from Respect (MGM/United Artists Releasing) Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

• Your Song Saved My Life from Sing 2 (Illumination/Universal Pictures) Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen, Jr.