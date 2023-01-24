Oscars 2023: Check Out The Complete Nominations List Of The 95th Academy Awards

Finally, the most-awaited moment is here... As expected the popular song "Naatu Naatu…" from SS Rajamouli's RRR movie bagged its place in the 'original Song' category. This is a historic moment for all the Tollywood movie buffs. The nominations were announced by the hosts Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams from Beverly Hills, California. The event was live streamed on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy's YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter handles.

Well, Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan's oddball sci-fi movie, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' got the maximum of 11 nominations while Martin McDonagh's 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and Edward Berger's 'All Quiet on the Western Front' got 9 each…

Check out the complete list of nominations:

Best Supporting Actor

• Brendan Gleeson ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

• Brian Tyree Henry ("Causeway")

• Judd Hirsch ("The Fabelmans")

• Barry Keoghan ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

• Ke Huy Quan ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Best Supporting Actress

• Angela Bassett ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever")

• Hong Chau ("The Whale")

• Kerry Condon ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

• Jamie Lee Curtis ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

• Stephanie Hsu ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Best Animated Feature Film

• "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

• "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On," Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

• "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

• "The Sea Beast," Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

• "Turning Red," Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Best Animated Short Film

• "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse" (Apple TV+)

• "The Flying Sailor"

• "Ice Merchants"

• "My Year of Dicks"

• "An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It"

Best Costume Design

• "Babylon," Mary Zophres

• "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Ruth Carter

• "Elvis," Catherine Martin

• "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Shirley Kurata

• "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris," Jenny Beavan

Best Live Action Short

• "An Irish Goodbye" (Floodlight Pictures)

• "Ivalu" (M&M Productions)

• "Le Pupille" (Disney+)

• "Night Ride"

• "The Red Suitcase" (Cynefilms)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

• "All Quiet on the Western Front," Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

• "The Batman," Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine

• "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

• "Elvis," Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti

• "The Whale," Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

Best Original Score

• "All Quiet on the Western Front," Volker Bertelmann

• "Babylon," Justin Hurwitz

• "The Banshees of Inisherin," Carter Burwell

• "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Son Lux

• "The Fabelmans," John Williams

Best Sound

• "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Netflix)

• "Avatar: The Way of Water" (20th Century Studios)

• "The Batman" (Warner Bros.)

• "Elvis" (Warner Bros.)

• "Top Gun: Maverick" (Paramount Pictures)

Best Adapted Screenplay

• "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Netflix)

• "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" (Netflix)

• "Living" (Sony Pictures Classics)

• "Top Gun: Maverick" (Paramount Pictures)

• "Women Talking" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Best Original Screenplay

• "The Banshees of Inisherin" (Searchlight Pictures)

• "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24)

• "The Fabelmans" (Universal Pictures)

• "Tár" (Focus Features)

• "Triangle of Sadness" (Neon) "An Irish Goodbye" (Floodlight Pictures)

Best Cinematography

• "All Quiet on the Western Front", James Friend

• "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths," Darius Khondji

• "Elvis," Mandy Walker

• "Empire of Light," Roger Deakins

• "Tár," Florian Hoffmeister

Best Documentary Feature Film

• "All That Breathes," Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

• "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed," Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

• "Fire of Love," Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

• "A House Made of Splinters," Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström

• "Navalny," Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Best Documentary Short Film

• "The Elephant Whisperers," Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

• "Haulout," Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

• "How Do You Measure a Year?" Jay Rosenblatt

• "The Martha Mitchell Effect," Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

• "Stranger at the Gate," Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Best Film Editing

• "The Banshees of Inisherin," Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

• "Elvis," Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

• "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Paul Rogers

• "Tár," Monika Willi

• "Top Gun: Maverick," Eddie Hamilton

Best International Feature Film

• "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany)

• "Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)

• "Close" (Belgium)

• "EO" (Poland)

• "The Quiet Girl" (Ireland)

Best Original Song

• "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman," Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

• "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick," Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

• "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

• "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR," Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

• "This Is a Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best Production Design

• "All Quiet on the Western Front," Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

• "Avatar: The Way of Water," Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

• "Babylon," Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

• "Elvis," Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

• "The Fabelmans," Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara

Best Visual Effects

• "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Netflix)

• "Avatar: The Way of Water" (20th Century Studios)

• "The Batman" (Warner Bros.)

• "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (Marvel Studios)

• "Top Gun: Maverick" (Paramount Pictures)

Best Lead Actor

• Austin Butler ("Elvis")

• Colin Farrell ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

• Brendan Fraser ("The Whale")

• Paul Mescal ("Aftersun")

• Bill Nighy ("Living")

Best Lead Actress

• Cate Blanchett ("Tár")

• Ana de Armas ("Blonde")

• Andrea Riseborough ("To Leslie")

• Michelle Williams ("The Fabelmans")

• Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Best Director

• Martin McDonagh ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

• Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

• Steven Spielberg ("The Fabelmans")

• Todd Field ("Tár")

• Ruben Östlund ("Triangle of Sadness")

Best Picture

• "All Quiet on the Western Front," Malte Grunert, Producer

• "Avatar: The Way of Water," James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers

• "The Banshees of Inisherin," Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers

• "Elvis," Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers

• "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers

• "The Fabelmans," Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers

• "Tár," Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers

• "Top Gun: Maverick," Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers

• "Triangle of Sadness," Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers

• "Women Talking," Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers

Hope "Naatu Naatu…" song once again makes us go proud by winning the prestigious Oscars 2023 award!