Oscars 2023: NTR stands proudly with the golden statue.

The team behind the Indian film RRR has achieved a historic feat by winning the Best Original Song award at the 95th Academy Awards for their chartbuster song 'Naatu Naatu'. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film features NTR as the character of Komuram Bheem, who had danced to the tune of the winning song with his co-star Ram Charan.

NTR shared his excitement and joy by posting a picture of himself holding the golden Oscar statuette on his social media accounts. In his tweet, he congratulated the entire team, including music composer MM Keeravaani, lyricist Chandrabose, and director Rajamouli for this accomplishment. He also extended his congratulations to the entire nation for their support.

This is a proud moment not just for the team behind RRR but also for the Indian film industry as a whole. Winning an Oscar is a rare feat for any Indian film, and it's a testament to the talent and hard work of the entire team. The film has received critical acclaim and has become a global success, with its impressive cast and spectacular visuals.

Overall, the win at the Oscars is a major milestone for the team behind RRR and is sure to inspire more groundbreaking work in the future. The film industry will continue to grow and achieve greater heights with the dedication and passion of talented individuals like those behind RRR.