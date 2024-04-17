Osey Arundhati title Song creates a Stir Online

'Osey Arundhati' is a family comedy thriller starring Monika Chauhan, Kamal Kamaraju, and Vennela Kishore in lead roles. Directed by Vikrant Kumar and produced by Guduru Pranay Reddy, the film is currently undergoing post-production activities. The makers have released the title lyrical song of the movie on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami.

The film’s music is directed by Sunil Kashyap. He mentioned that the "Osey Arundhati" song was exceptionally well-written by the film's director, Vikrant Kumar. The lyrics are catchy, and it helped me to score amazing tune. This song was sung by Rahul Sipliganj.

Guduru Pranay Reddy, the producer of the film, said, "Happy Sri Rama navami to all. We are happy to release the title track 'Osey Arundhati' today. It is a pleasure to produce 'Osey Arundhati' as a family comedy thriller with Kamal Kamaraju, Vennela Kishore, and Monika. The shooting of the movie has been completed, and currently, post-production activities are ongoing. We will announce the release date of the film soon."

Film director Vikrant Kumar said, "Arundhati, who belongs to a middle-class family in Hyderabad, takes care of household duties along with raising the children. She wishes to perform Satyanarayana Swamy Vratam. But unexpectedly, Arundhati faces a problem. The movie 'Osey Arundhati' is about how she solves this problem and protects the honor of her family. The movie primarily blends comedy with thrilling elements, making it a film worth watching with the whole family. Post-production activities are underway."

Actors:

Monika Chauhan, Kamal Kamaraju, Vennela Kishore, Prithviraj, Chitel Sreenu, Ariana Glory, Sunita Manohar, Tarzan, etc.

Technical Team:

Producer: Guduru Pranay Reddy

Director: Vikrant Kumar

Cinematography: Sai Chaitanya Mateti

Music: Sunil Kashyap

Editor: Marthand K. Venkatesh

Executive Producer: Venkat Maddirala

Line Producer: N. Muralidhar Rao

Production Controller: Vasu

PRO: Vamsi Kaka







