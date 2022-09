OTT Play Awards 2022: Check Out The Complete List Of Winners…

The last night was a complete glitzy and glamorous one as we have already witnessed the glamour show of the South Indian SIIMA Awards 2022. Well, coming to Bollywood, even they also had a wonderful night as the gala OTT Play Awards 2022 event took place in Mumbai. It witnessed the biggest stars of Bollywood like Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Hina Khan and a few others.



Check Out the complete winners list…

BEST SCREENPLAY (SERIES)

Pushkar - Gayatri (Suzhal - Tamil)

BEST DIALOGUES (SERIES)

Mandaar (Bangla) - REGIONAL – Anirban, actor and director

BEST DEBUT MALE - SERIES

Kunal Kapoor – Empire

BEST DEBUT FEMALE - SERIES

Sonali Bendre - Broken News

BEST ACTOR IN A COMIC ROLE - SERIES

Jameel Khan - Gullak 3

BEST ACTOR IN A GREY ROLE - SERIES

Kishore - She 2

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR MALE - SERIES

Parambrata Chatterjee – Aranyak

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR FEMALE - SERIES

Konkona Sen Sharma - Mumbai Diaries

OTTplay Readers' Choice Award: BEST SERIES

Prasanth Pandiyaraj (Vilangu - Tamil)

BEST DIRECTOR - SERIES

R Madhavani, Vinod Rawat, Kapil Sharma - Aarya 2

BEST STORY (SERIES)

Aranyak – Charu Dutta, writer

BEST WEB SERIES (JURY)

Tabbar – Director Ajitpal Singh

BEST WEB SERIES (POPULAR)

Family Man 2 – Raj & DK

EXCELLENCE IN REALITY FICTION

Masaba Gupta (Masaba Masaba 2)

BEST ACTOR MALE - SERIES (JURY)

Manoj Bajpayee - Family Man 2

BEST ACTOR MALE - SERIES (POPULAR)

Tahir Raj Bhasin - Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen

BEST ACTOR FEMALE - SERIES (POPULAR)

Raveena Tandon (Aranyak)

BEST ONSCREEN COUPLE ON OTT

Dhruv Sehgal And Mithila Palkar - Little Things Season 4

EMERGING OTT STAR (MALE)

Priyadarshi (Unheard and Loser 2) - Telugu

EMERGING OTT STAR (FEMALE)

Dushara Vijayan (Sarpatta Parambarai - Tamil) and Aishwarya Lekshmi (Kaanekkaane - Malayalam)

BEST DIALOGUES - FILMS

Haseen Dillruba – Kanika Dhillon

OTT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Rajendra Prasad (Senapathi - Telugu)

BEST STORY - FILM

Malik (Malayalam) – Director Mahesh Narayanan

BEST DEBUT MALE - FILM

Abhimanyu Dassani (Meenakshi Sundareshwar) - Bhagyashree

BEST DEBUT FEMALE - FILM

Nimrat Kaur (Dasvi)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMIC ROLE - FILM

Deepak Dobriyal - Good Luck Jerry

BEST ACTOR IN A NEGATIVE ROLE - FILM

Harshvarshan Rane (Haseen Dilruba)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR MALE - FILM

Satish Kaushik (Thar)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR FEMALE - FILM

Neha Dhupia (A Thursday)

Saie Tamhankar (Mimi)

BEST WEB ORIGINAL FILM (JURY)

Dasvi (Director – Tushar Jalota, two producers)

BEST WEB ORIGINAL FILM (POPULAR)

Shershaah – Producers – Karan, Shabir, Apurva

Jai Bheem - Director and co-producer

BEST DIRECTOR - FILM

Shoojit Sircar - Uddham Singh

FILMMAKER OF THE DECADE

Pa Ranjith - Tamil

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR (MALE)

Guru Somasundaram (Minnal Murali)

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Sara Ali Khan (Atrangi Re)

PIONEERING CONTRIBUTIONS TO NEW WAVE CINEMA

Raj B Shetty and Rishab Shetty (Kannada)

BEST ACTOR MALE - FILM (JURY)

Arya (Sarpatta Parambai)

Farhan Akhtar (Toofan)

BEST ACTOR FEMALE - FILM (JURY)

Vidya Balan – Jalsa

BEST ACTOR FEMALE - FILM (POPULAR)

Taapsee Pannu (Haseen Dilruba)

BEST ACTOR MALE - FILM (POPULAR)

Kartik Aaryan (Dhamaka)

Congratulations to all the winners…