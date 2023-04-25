OTT Release Date for 'Viduthalai Part 1' Announced

Critically acclaimed director Vetrimaaran's latest film "Viduthalai Part 1," starring Soori in the lead role, has impressed both audiences and critics. The Telugu version of the film, titled "Vidudala Part 1," has also been released.

Now, there is news that the movie is all set to make its debut on the OTT platform ZEE5 on April 28, 2023. While there has been no official confirmation from the streaming service, there is a strong buzz that the Telugu version will also be released on the platform.

"Makkal Selvan" Vijay Sethupathi has a powerful cameo in the film, while Bhavani Sre plays the female lead in this cop action drama. The movie also features Chetan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Ilavarasu, Balaji Sakthivel, Tamizh, and others in important roles. The legendary Ilaiyaraaja is the composer of the film.