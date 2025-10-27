  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

OTT Releases This Week: New Movies & Web Series on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: New Movies & Web Series on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & ZEE5
x
Highlights

Check out all the latest OTT releases this week! Watch new movies and web series streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and ZEE5 — from Tamil and Malayalam dramas to Hollywood hits.

This week, many new films and web series are arriving on digital platforms across various genres.

Viewers can enjoy fresh content on Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar, and ZEE5 — from Tamil and Malayalam dramas to Hollywood thrillers.

OTT Releases This Week:

  • M3GAN 2.0 – JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) – October 27
  • Idli Kadai – Netflix – October 29
  • The Witcher Season 4 – Netflix – October 30
  • Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra – JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) – October 31
  • Baaghi 4 – Prime Video – October 31
  • The Home – Prime Video – October 31
  • Maarigallu – ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium) – October 31
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick