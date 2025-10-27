Live
OTT Releases This Week: New Movies & Web Series on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & ZEE5
Highlights
Check out all the latest OTT releases this week! Watch new movies and web series streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and ZEE5 — from Tamil and Malayalam dramas to Hollywood hits.
This week, many new films and web series are arriving on digital platforms across various genres.
Viewers can enjoy fresh content on Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar, and ZEE5 — from Tamil and Malayalam dramas to Hollywood thrillers.
OTT Releases This Week:
- M3GAN 2.0 – JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) – October 27
- Idli Kadai – Netflix – October 29
- The Witcher Season 4 – Netflix – October 30
- Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra – JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) – October 31
- Baaghi 4 – Prime Video – October 31
- The Home – Prime Video – October 31
- Maarigallu – ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium) – October 31
