Paayal Rajput turns up the heat
Paayal Rajput, known for her bold on-screen portrayals in films like RX100 and Mangalavaaram, continues to keep her social media game sizzling. The actress, who never shies away from flaunting her sultry side, has once again sent the internet into a frenzy with her latest glam clicks.
In the new photoshoot, Paayal is styled in a chic black and white ensemble featuring delicate strappy sleeves. With her hair pulled back into a sleek high ponytail, she exudes both elegance and attitude. Her makeup is tastefully minimal — soft pink lipstick and eyeliner add a pop of colour, while a glossy base enhances her natural glow. She skips heavy accessories, wearing just a single silver bracelet, keeping the focus entirely on her expressions and poise.
One striking detail fans couldn’t miss is her white nail polish, matching her outfit perfectly. Whether she’s gently holding her face or locking eyes with the camera, Paayal channels pure confidence and allure in every frame.
On the professional front, Paayal was last seen in the crime thriller Rakshana, where she played the role of Kiran alongside Rajeev Kanakala. While the film had its share of intense drama, Paayal's presence added a spark to the screen.
Whether it's through her film roles or her social media updates, Paayal Rajput continues to turn heads, proving once again why she remains one of the most glamorous stars in the industry today.