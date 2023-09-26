Live
Palak Purswani opens up on her debut intimate scene in 'Fuh Se Fantasy 2’
Known for her stint in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ season 2, actress and model Palak Purswani, who recently appeared in 'Fuh Se Fantasy Season 2’, has shared unique insights into the show, revealing how the intimate scenes posed a challenge for her.
‘Fuh Se Fantasy 2' adeptly explores the complexities of modern relationships, illuminating the difficulties that come with them. It seamlessly weaves in the appeal of irresistible fantasies with the elevated expectations that frequently accompany matters of the heart.
Talking about the same, Palak said: “The intimate scene towards the end posed quite a challenge for me. However, our director, Shraddha, really worked her magic. She created such a comfortable atmosphere that it honestly made the performance feel effortless.”
“What's remarkable is that it was all about women power - our director, the DOP, our entire crew, all females. This unique environment put me at ease, even though it was my very first time, after an eight-year career journey, doing an intimate scene,” she shared.
Palak added: “I'm truly grateful to my co-actors and our director for their continuous support and for ensuring that I never felt awkward."