Pallav Singh: More than just an obscene poet of 'Mirzapur 3'

Mumbai: Actor Pallav Singh, who essayed the role of Shayar Raheem in the streaming series 'Mirzapur 3', wants to convey that he is much more an artiste than just an obscene poet from the third season of 'Mirzapur'.

His recent performance has left a lasting impression, making him a standout in the series.

Despite playing a character known for his explicit poetry, his portrayal has resonated with audiences.

Reflecting on his experience and the overwhelming response from fans, Pallav shared: "I am much more than an obscene poet of 'Mirzapur 3', but I am really touched and happy with the response I have been receiving from the audience. All the lovely messages, the memes, and the social media posts -- as an actor with no connections in the industry, it is very humbling to see this kind of response for my role as Shayar Raheem."

Pallav made his debut in the web series 'Mai', created by acting coach Atul Mongia and directed by Anshai Lal and Atul Mongia.

The actor later took on the character of Vivaan in the historical drama 'Taj: Divided By Blood', directed by Ron Scalpello and Vibhu Puri.

"It only makes me want to work harder now and embrace new roles. I am really focusing on my craft to further solidify myself as a versatile actor, and I only hope the audience shows the same kind of love for all my projects," the actor added.