‘Palli Chattambi’ motion poster showcases Tovino Thomas intense avatar

The makers of Tovino Thomas’s upcoming film Palli Chattambi have unveiled its much-anticipated motion poster, instantly generating strong buzz across social media platforms. Along with the reveal, the team also confirmed that the film will release in theatres worldwide on April 9, setting the stage for a grand pan-Indian cinematic outing.

Headlined by Malayalam star Tovino Thomas, the film features Kayadu Lohar as the female lead. Palli Chattambi is produced by Naufal, Brijesh, and Chanakya Chaitanya Charan under the banners of Worldwide Films and C Cube Bros Entertainments. The project is directed by Dijo Jose Antony, known for handling intense narratives with a distinctive visual style.

The motion poster, titled Pallichattambi – The Origin, offers a gripping glimpse into the film’s world and introduces Tovino Thomas in a strikingly new and intense avatar. Set against the backdrop of the 1950s and 1960s, the visuals hint at a period-driven thriller rooted in strong storytelling and authentic detailing. The atmospheric tone, coupled with compelling imagery, has sparked widespread curiosity and raised expectations among moviegoers.

Adding to the excitement, Palli Chattambi is planned as a multi-language release in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, reinforcing its pan-Indian ambitions. The enthusiastic response to the motion poster reflects the growing anticipation around the film and further highlights Tovino Thomas’s expanding presence beyond Malayalam cinema.

With its intriguing premise, period setting, and a promising first look, Palli Chattambi is shaping up to be one of the most awaited theatrical releases of the year.