‘Pallichattambi’ shoot wrapped

Director Dijo Jose Antony has officially wrapped the shooting of his upcoming big-budget Malayalam action entertainer Pallichattambi, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead. The filmmaker announced the completion through a social media post, sharing images from various shooting locations and describing the journey as a long and fulfilling one that began in Thodupuzha and concluded after extensive patchwork shoots across multiple states. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on April 9, 2026.

The announcement has further heightened expectations around the project, which has already generated strong buzz among fans and film enthusiasts. Recently, the makers unveiled the first-look poster of actress Kayadu Lohar, who plays the female lead opposite Tovino Thomas. Kayadu, who rose to prominence with her acclaimed performance in the Tamil blockbuster Dragon, marks a significant addition to the film’s cast.

Sharing the poster, Tovino Thomas expressed his emotional connection to the project, calling it a story rooted in love for its characters, world, and soul. Pallichattambi is expected to present the actor in a never-before-seen avatar, with sources revealing that the story is set in the 1950s–60s period.

Produced by Noufal and Brijeesh under World Wide Films, along with Chanukya Chaithanya Charan under C Qube Bros Entertainments, the film will be released in five languages, including Malayalam. The ensemble cast includes Vijayaraghavan, Sudheer Karamana, Baburaj, Vinod Kedamangalam, and Prashanth Alexander.

On the technical front, the film features a script by S Suresh Babu, cinematography by Tijo Tomy, music by Jakes Bejoy, editing by Sreejith Sarang, and production design by Dileep Nath, promising a visually rich and powerful cinematic experience.