Pan-India ‘Nagabandham’ teaser announced

Abhishek Nama’s much-anticipated mythological action drama ‘Nagabandham’, starring Virat Karrna, is generating strong buzz, with the first-look posters receiving an immense response. The makers have now locked the teaser release for February 15, the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

The striking teaser poster features a majestic cobra coiled protectively around a hidden treasure inside an ancient temple, perfectly hinting at the film’s mystical suspense and divine intrigue. This glimpse into the core narrative promises a thrilling exploration of the sacred ‘Nagabandham’ tradition, set against the backdrop of India’s historic Vishnu temples.

Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon play the leading ladies, alongside powerhouse performers Jagapathi Babu, Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma, and B.S. Avinash in pivotal roles.

The film boasts strong technical support, with Soundar Rajan S handling cinematography, RC Pranav in charge of editing, and Ashok Kumar overseeing production design, ensuring a grand visual spectacle.

Produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy, ‘Nagabandham’ is nearing the final phase of production and is gearing up for a massive Pan-India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam this summer.